Pray vigil held for shooting victim

Omaha almost made it out of November homicide free.

In fact, Omaha is one pace to have the fewest homicides in more than 12 years.

But that means little to the family of KenVaughn Glass, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend. Tuesday, a prayer vigil was held for him.

Friends and family placed pictures, candles and balloons at the corner of 24th & Vane, a place where police say shots were fired.

Pastor Bruce Williams has been holding these vigils for almost 11 years now. He believes it is making a difference.

"We are hoping those spikes come down. Last year I think we had 22 we hope at the end of the year that will be lower," said Williams.

At this time no one has come forward with who pulled the trigger. Information that is crucial for the family and out justice system.

"A lot of time when we come to these events we just sense that someone know more than they are letting on," said Williams.

Any information that could help police find the shooter or those involved could be up for a Crime-stoppers reward.