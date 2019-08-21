Community gathers for prayer vigil held for girl hit by a car

A show of support for a young girl critically hurt - during a crash in downtown Papillion.

Classmates of 10-year-old Abby Whitford said Wednesday they are still shaken by what happened. (Rachel Urbanski / WOWT)

Community members and friends of 10-year-old Abby Whitford filled St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Wednesday evening.

"Let's ask God to be with us and Abby as we pray for her and her parents and those that look over her," Father Chuck said to those gathered for the vigil.

Longtime family friend Doug Lewis spoke about Abby's joyful personality, something he's used to seeing at her martial arts class.

"Her favorite thing is doing cartwheels, she comes in and gets on the floor and starts doing cartwheels. She's a ball of energy, she's pretty sassy. She just has a big fight right now," Lewis said.

Just down the road from the church, Allison Watts and her father, David, laid flowers at the crash site.

They wanted to honor Abby and to offer a reminder about the dangers of crossing the street.

"I didn't know until they got home today that they were classmates," David said.

For Allison, Abby was a new friend.

"I was sad because she had just recently become my friend... We were in the same class and our desk happens to be next to each other," Allison said.

While Abby continues care, Lewis says there is one thing we can do.

"Pray. That's the power of prayer. It's more powerful than anything we can do," said Lewis.

