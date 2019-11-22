Praised business in Hamburg, Iowa reopens after flood

Hamburg, Iowa is coming back to life and next weekend will mark another big step forward for the flood-stricken town.

Kim and Kevin Johnson are ready to reopen the doors of the Awesome Possum flea market. The 8-thousand square foot building sits in the heart of downtown Hamburg and it has just about anything you can imagine. Locals say it's not only a fun place to go, but it's also convenient.

When the floodwaters hit in March, it served a new purpose, the Johnson’s home.

"We put our box spring and mattress on the floor and what we thought was going to be a week to two weeks was over 200 days,” said Kim.

The Johnson’s went to work while living on the upper level. They pumped out the water and removed damaged inventory.

"A lot of damage. We estimated probably 30 to 35,000 gallons of water between the two basements. It ruined everything we had stored down there,” said Kim.

Back and better than before with three new rooms, they are set to open next Friday.

Interstate-29 exit to Hamburg has also reopened and there are no longer detours.

