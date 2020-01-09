Praised Pilger village clerk arrested for theft

A woman praised for her help following the Pilger twin tornadoes is now accused of theft.

Six news talked with village clerk Kimberly Neiman in June of 2015 as she was helping guide the recovery from the deadly tornadoes. A year after they hit.

She was arrested at her home in Pilger yesterday. Suspicions about Neiman arose when a state audit uncovered more than half a million dollars in questionable transactions.

It also found more than $150,000 in suspicious charges on the Village's credit card.

