Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake to reopen June 1

The Prairie Flower Casino announced Wednesday it will reopen June 1, according to a statement released by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

The casino will reopen at 10 a.m. after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening comes after the Tribe and casino management implemented changes to protect guests' health and safety.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Some of the changes include:

A 50 percent limit of gaming positions to encourage social distancing.

Facemasks must be approved and worn by everyone.

No smoking or vaping allowed inside the casino.

More hand sanitation stations will be available while individuals are encouraged to wash their hands before entering the casino.

Social distancing by removing tables and chairs from the restaurant area, self-serve beverage stations are closed and some gaming positions are deactivated temporarily.

Enhanced cleaning for high-touch and high-traffic areas and all surfaces will be sanitized at regular intervals and deep cleaned each night.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and Ponca Health Services will inspect the casino frequently to make sure it is meeting and exceeding health safety guidelines.

More information is available on the casino's website.