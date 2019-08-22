Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Omaha

Officials say someone bought a Powerball ticket in Omaha worth $1 million.

The Nebraska Lottery said Thursday in a news release that the ticket was sold at a Casey's store on Evans Plaza. It matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday night: 12, 21, 22, 29 and 32. But it didn't match the Powerball number of 21.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Earler this week, Daniel Moore of Bellwood claimed the $1 million he won thanks to a Powerball ticket he bought in Schuyler for last Saturday's drawing. It also matched the first five numbers drawn but not the Powerball number.