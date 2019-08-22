Power outages impact LES customers in Lincoln and Waverly Thursday morning

LES reported outages impacting thousands of customers early Thursday morning.

The first outage was reported around 2:00 a.m. in Waverly. According to LES, the outage impacted roughly 1,000 customers from 134th to 156th and Mill Road to I-80. The outage was caused by a bad underground cable. Power has now been restored.

The second outage was also reported around 2:00 a.m. in Lincoln. The outage impacted approximately 2,000 customers from Nance to Superior and I-80 to 14th. LES officials said the power outage, which has since been restored, was also caused by a bad underground cable.

The third outage was reported around 3:55 a.m. in Lincoln. The outage impacted 1,700 customers from 50th to 70th and Highway 2 to Calvert. Power was restored around 6:00 a.m. LES said the outage was caused by a failed underground cable.