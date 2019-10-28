Power district setting up more vehicle charging stations

Nebraska Public Power District says two new vehicle charging stations are fully operational and another is expected to be running by early next month.

The district says its operations centers in Norfolk and Ogallala now have charging stations. A third is being installed at the district's Kearney Operations Center.

The district installed a charging station at its Columbus office last year.

The charger at all district locations is a Charge Point (Level 2) unit and the station can be activated by smartphone or a Charge Point card. The charge is set at $1 for a four-hour session, $1 per additional hour.