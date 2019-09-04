Poverty simulation offered hands-on lesson to Nebraska nursing students

Nursing students at Nebraska Methodist College received a hands-on lesson about poverty in the real world Tuesday from a “poverty simulation.”

For one hour students were assigned various roles of people living below the poverty line. The simulation involved real-life scenarios, everything from getting arrested to getting evicted, and even making difficult decisions when faced with a lack of resources.

Kiley Petersen with Nebraska Methodist College, explains that whether these students have been through it or not in their personal lives, it’s important for them to familiarize themselves with these issues.

“Buying food and getting healthcare are low priorities for them when they’re just trying to keep their homes above their heads and their family secure,” said Petersen.

In addition to the simulation, the students served at The Open Door Mission and were able to apply what they learned immediately.

