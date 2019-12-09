Potting soil contains potentially deadly materials

Seeing a house catch fire in the middle of the night can be unnerving. Thankfully a family who lives near 50th and Leavenworth were alerted to their house fire by a party bus full of people.

But by day, the reason Jean and Joel Hanson's home caught fire brings a dangerous reality to light.

"So potting soil is combustible. Some of the potting soil because it has some of the different...how the potting soil is made up there is some kind of flammable or combustible material that's in it," Battalion Fire Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the issue with potting soil is the materials inside the bag smolders.

6 News wanted to know what's in potting soil, so we looked at the labels.

Common ingredients were peat moss, coconut husk fiber, and wood chips. Fitzpatrick said a cigarette snuffed out in a flower pot is enough to start a deadly chain reaction.

"It continues to burn, it might not be out all the way and there is no wind in there it kind of just continue to heat up and burn and possibly cause a fire," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick told us an ember can live for hours. The Hanson's told 6 News, it was ten hours before theirs ignited.

We tried it out for ourselves. We put a match to dry potting soil and sure enough, be had an ember. That tiny glow we created, had the same power as the one that engulfed Hanson's porch.

"You just think it's dirt and it's nothing any different putting it out in there would be fine but evidently not," Joel Hanson said.

We couldn't find a warning on any bags letting buyers know of the possible danger. We did find products clearly marked that they weren't flammable.

Both the Hanson's and Fitzpatricks say, for now, it's important to be aware of where smoking materials get discarded.