Pottawattamie deputies investigate fatal accident near Highway 6 and 340th Street

Pottawattamie County deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 6 and 340th Street for a multiple motor vehicle accident with injuries on Monday evening.

According to a release from Pottawattamie County, the accident involved two semis and one Toyota Camry.

An investigation indicates that the Toyota Camry was attempting to pass one of the semi-trailers when the second semi-trailer appeared over a hill, and in an attempt to get back in the correct lane, the Camry clipped the back of the first semi and lost control.

The driver of the Camry, 22-year-old Zachary Crombie of Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation.

