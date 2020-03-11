Pottawattamie call center fielding COVID-19 concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has officially been declared a pandemic, one that's reached us here at home.

As we learn about the virus, more questions are surfacing.

The COVID-19 call center opened at the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Office today.

There are two different numbers you can call to have all of your coronavirus outbreak questions answered.

So far, there haven't been many calls coming in.

"I imagine that will ebb and flow and we'll see more calls and we'll just see how that goes this week," Doug Reed, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director, said.

The majority of calls today centered around the county's first coronavirus patient identified Monday. Since then, no more information has come out.

We checked with the Iowa Department of Public Health and they tell 6 News they're working with the infected woman and county health officials to figure out if anyone else may be affected.

"We're bound by a lot of state rules and definitely federal policies and federal laws that protect people's individual health information rights," Reed said.

While those rules limit what's publicly said about the current case, Reed explained their goal is to contain and prevent future spread.

"If there's something that happens and it's in the vital interest of the mission of protecting the public," Reed said. "That information, you know that's applicable to that mission, will be put out."

Right now, volunteers like Sue Senden are pitching in to help answer the calls of people worried about the coronavirus.

"I've taken a call and it was someone that was scared. And out of that being scared, I think he wanted to be heard," Senden said.

If you would like to volunteer at the call center as well, you need to register on their website.