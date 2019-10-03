Pottawattamie County responds to false tornado warnings

Emergency responders in Pottawattamie County say that tornado sirens in the area are causing confusion after they false alarmed last week.

According to officials, they are still working out some kinks with a new system, but it’s more accurate than anything they’ve used before.

Robert Anderson took 6 News around the Pottawattamie County 911 center. He says there are always at least four dispatchers on hand and tornado sirens are tested internally at least three times a day.

Anderson says the new system can pinpoint exactly where a warning should go out.

But last Tuesday night, every siren in the county went off.

“It should have been Hancock, Avoca, and Walnut, these three communities should have been the only ones activated instead of this,” said Anderson.

Anderson doesn’t want these false alarms to desensitize the community.

Dozens of people flooded the 911 center with questions the night of the false alarm.

Until the issue is resolved, Anderson says they will go back to their old system of manually pushing the alert button.

While they’re working to get everything up and running they want to remind people to take warnings seriously when they do happen.

“We don’t want this to be such a common factor that people don’t actually take notice,” said Anderson. “If you hear a siren respond to that, you want to be safe than sorry.”

