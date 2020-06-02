Pottawattamie County prepares for Iowa Primary with lack of poll workers

Pottawattamie County election officials had to make a lot of changes to prepare for today’s Iowa primary. The pandemic has forced officials to reduce the number of polling places and scramble to find enough poll workers.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School is one of five polling places in Pottawattamie County.

Things will be different for those voting in person. Voters will receive pens they can keep and single-use hand sanitizer instead of ‘I voted’ today stickers.

Election deputy Kristi Everett says the COVID-19 threat has forced them to close a number of polling places and finding poll workers has been difficult.

“We had some more drop out yesterday so poll workers were scrambling to find more people so they are staffed six to seven at each polling place,” said Everett.

Alison Kennedy has been a poll worker since she was in high school. Alison tells 6 News the virus means extra work at the polls to make sure everyone is safe.

“I feel like I’m running a marathon we are sanitizing after everyone gets up so Clorox wiping each table down,” said Kennedy.

There has been a steady stream of voters at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln High this afternoon, and poll workers here have been keeping up.

This year Pottawattamie County has six to seven poll workers at each of their five polling places that means the poll workers in Pott. County has to stay during the entire election. It will be a long day.

Polls close at 9 pm in Iowa. Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh tells 6 News right now there are no plans for a curfew in Council Bluffs tonight.

