Pottawattamie County faces $5 million in levee repairs

As the Missouri River continues to drop, the cost of repair work in Pottawattamie County continues to rise.

After months of waiting for the water levels to drop, officials have made their way out to the county’s levees to assess the damage.

"Water comes over a levee, tops it and then comes down the other side it just seems to hit and start to dig,” Bob Hansen Honey Creek Ditch District Trustee.

There’s nearly $1.5 million in fixes to make along its levees, alone.

"There's no way we can pay for it; the landowners can't handle the cost of it,” said Hansen.

The majority of levees in Pottawattamie county are paid for through property taxes, which means landowners are on the hook for the bill, and it's a big one.

At this point Pottawattamie County Emergency Management estimates a total of nearly $5 million in damage throughout the county's seven levee districts; that's including 18 breaches and other more minor damage.

Farmers, like John Meier, are banking on the fixes to be made.

“It’s very important because planting season is going to be here before we know it,” said Meier, who fears he will miss another harvest if more water is allowed to spillover this spring.

“I hope the river goes down so we can get some work done this winter as far as temporary levees,” said Meier.

But before starting any work an important meeting has to happen.

“We’ll meet with the landowners in the district who will be paying for it and decide if we want to go ahead,” said Hansen.

He also noted they want funding approval from FEMA before getting to work. It won’t cover the whole cost, but it will help.

The county has managed to make a small percentage of the fixes needed, but with the majority of work still, to be done they're hoping the river and weather cooperate this winter.

