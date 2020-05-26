Pottawattamie County election officials see record mail-in ballot requests

A record number of early primary ballots have been returned in Pottawattamie County.

Officials said they have received more than 7,000 ballots. In 2016 there were more than 800 early ballots received.

The deadline to request an early ballot by mail has passed but Pottawattamie County officials are hoping the record number of early ballots will help them at the polls.

Many voters across the country are choosing to avoid in-person voting. Party officials in Pottawattamie County believe voting at home is the best way to keep everyone safe on election day.

“I think it’s wonderful that people are responding to the absentee ballot mailers and requests. I think it’s been great,” said Pottawattamie County GOP Chairman Charlie Johnson.

“This is a non-partisan issue and I think it just gives everybody a chance to vote a safer way to vote,” said Pottawattamie County Democratic Party Chairman Scott Punteney.

Some voters will vote in-person, but officials are hoping the mail-ins outnumber in-person voting because the COVID-19 threat has left Pottawattamie County in a stressful election day situation.

“I usually have 300 workers out there on election day and I think I’ve got 30 and I’m down to 25 now,” said Kristi Everett, election deputy for the county.

With the virus keeping poll workers at home and closing some traditional voting sites, the number of polling places in Pottawattamie County has been greatly reduced.

“We did that because we knew that it would be hard to find poll workers -- because most of our poll workers fall into that high-risk category,” said Everett.

With fewer poll workers and polling sites, in-person voting in Pottawattamie County might not be as easy as it has been in the past, especially if big crowds show up.

“We will only be allowing about five to 10 people in a polling place at a time so there could be lines if more than that show up at the polling sites,” said Everett.

The Iowa Primary is set for June 2. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

According to the Pottawattamie County Elections website, the five regional voting sites will be located at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln High Schools, Lewis Central Middle School and Oakland City Hall and Underwood Middle School.