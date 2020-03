Pottawattamie County has created a call center for residents with questions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) effective Wednesday, March 11th.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call center numbers are: 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369

Outside of the hours listed, questions can be directed to the United Way's 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.