Pottawattamie County Health provides handmade mask guidelines amid COVID-19 shortage

The Pottawattamie County Health Department has released guidelines to assist those making handmade cloth masks as the nation continues to experience shortages.

Residents who want to support healthcare providers by donating homemade masks should follow these specifications to ensure safety:

• 100% cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch

• Ties and tape – 100% cotton – white or natural color – minimum ¼ inch thick

• Nose piece – minimum 4 inches long – plastic coated wire twist ties

• Mask size when complete – 7 inches wide by 3.75 inches long

• 3 pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)

• The mask should have two layers of fabric

