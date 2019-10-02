Pothole sets off chain of expensive incidents

A Council Bluffs couple can’t believe how their lives have been affected by one pothole. It set off a string of expensive and stressful incidents.

Last month construction didn’t allow Rebecca Zaloudek to drive straight down Broadway. Rebecca Zaloudek said,” No choice but to be over a little bit so i wouldn’t hit the cones. These weren’t here they were actual cones.

She hit a pothole and pulled over. Rebecca said, ”Yeah it was all the way down to the rim and i notice there was a crack on the inside of it and the same thing with the front tire.”

Two tires flat and rims broken along with other wheel damage. Brannen Zaloudek said, “So far we got out of pocket $2,000 on the rims and tires just because we couldn’t afford it to sit any longer or wait for the city.”

Council Bluffs sent the couple a letter stating the dangerous condition must have been open and obvious for such a period of time the city should have discovered it.

Brannen Zaloudek said, “How could that get so passed over so easily when you got thousands of cars traveling down the street every day.”

But the assistant city attorney stated no one reported the problem to the city so claim denied.

Brannen says he drove by this destructive pot hole the day after his wife hit and did so much damage to their vehicle and he found it was patched.

But a bumpy financial road continues for the family of seven. Since we showed you those new tires and rims they had to buy thieves stole them off the SUV sitting at a shop for transmission repair.

Brannen Zaloudek said, “Its salt to the wound and none of this would have even occurred had the city fixed the pothole to begin with.”

Since the city turned them down the couple has submitted a claim to their insurance for the pothole damage. They’re hoping the repair shop will take responsibility for the stolen tires and rims so they don’t have to rely on their insurance a second time.