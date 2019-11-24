Pot-bellied pigs on the move to a new home after the floods

Sunday was moving day for a pair of pot-bellied pigs and it capped a moving story born of compassion in the wake of the floods.

Pot-bellied pigs find a new home in a move forced by the floods

Bruce and Sue Wagner-Bidwell had to evacuate their home in Percival, IA back in March.

Thankfully, the water receded enough in July for them to get home but the house was destroyed.

Bruce is retired Air Force and uses a cane to get around, so fixing up the house and the barn in the upcoming winter isn't really feasible. They got a new home in Sidney, but they can't take their two potbelly pigs.

So they've been searching for months for someone to take the pigs. Scott Shehan at Lusco Farms Donkey Rescue knew they had to help.

They don't normally rescue potbelly pigs but "They're flood victims too and we had to help."

A group of more than a dozen friends and family helped get the two pigs loaded up in a trailer and out of the flood ravaged area.

Bruce and his wife were in tears, thanking the volunteers and saying goodbye to their pigs.

Bruce said now he has something to be thankful for and he's happy they weren't forgotten now that flood coverage isn't a constant news topic.

Scott said the two can come by the rescue anytime and visit their pigs.

