Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr

House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department.

Top Democrats plan to investigate what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement.

The new oversight comes after Barr overruled prosecutors who recommended that Roger Stone be given 7 to 9 years in prison.

Barr says the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was his alone and says the president did not ask him to intervene.

Democrats say the move appears politically motivated.

Trump has criticized the prosecution of Stone, a longtime confidant, and praised Barr for getting involved.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.