Possible vandals target Midtown barber shop during pandemic

More frustration for an Omaha small business owner struggling with the economics of having to close down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arlan's Barber Shop in Midtown Crossing needs to replace two big windows.

Last week it was discovered they had been damaged.

The owner thinks it was the work of vandals and it comes at a difficult time.

"It's vandalism. It looks like someone took a hammer and hit the window. It’s the size of this big. It hurts. I'm not making any money because we've been closed for three weeks. It puts a strain on the family and a strain on everything," said Arlan Peak, Barber Shop Owner.

Arlan Peak says it will cost $1,200 to replace the windows.

