Possible recall rule change getting mixed reviews from Bellevue City Council

Worries rise in Bellevue over an upcoming vote that some say may give the mayor’s office too much power: The proposal would allow elected officials to be removed from office without a recall.

"This shuts down transparency," Councilman Pat Shannon said. "The public will no longer work for the public. I’ll be working for the city administrator.”

Shannon is talking about ordinance No. 3978. There’s now a proposal to modify it, it would change the way the mayor and city council members conduct city business.

“Voters aren’t getting the word that this is really really important and really really dangerous,” Shannon said.

Shannon says the move raised a red flag.

“Basically the city administration would take over the city council if this ordinance goes through. This is a recipe for a dictatorship,” Shannon said.

City administrator Jim Ristow says right now there’s nothing in place to take action against an elected official from leaking information to a personnel matter.

"A lot of discussion was if it came out of a violation in executive session... It's really about misconduct of a public official,” Ristow said.

Ristow said the issue was brought up by other concerned council members saying someone should be held responsible.

"In a case where I have an elected official that makes a lewd comment to an employer or somebody in the public or a discriminatory comment I have no way to bring that to the public in our current status,” said Ristow.

The modified ordinance would allow anyone to file a complaint with the City Clerk’s office.

The city says similar ordinances already exist in Fremont and Grand Island.

The ordinance will be discussed in a public hearing on Tuesday and voted on at the end of the month.