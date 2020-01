The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is on alert Friday for a possible sighting of a mountain lion near Gretna.

Deputies informed 6 News that this sighting is believed to be valid. The Sheriff's Office has notified and is working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Sheriff's Office will have extra patrol in the area. They're urging anyone to call the Sheriff's Office at 402-593-2288 if they have any questions or see the mountain lion.