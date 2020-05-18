Possible Omaha homicide person of interest arrested in Butler County

We have learned in the past hour or so that a person of interest in a recent Omaha homicide has been taken into custody.

The arrest was in Butler County about 40- miles west of Omaha.

Sources with knowledge tell 6 News that someone wanted for questioning in a homicide case was stopped by Butler County Deputies east of David City.

Sources say it was in connection to an anonymous email sent to news outlets including 6 News -- claiming to be involved in the homicide of Matteio Condoluci.

