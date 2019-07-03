Portions of I29 have been reopened

All ramps on Interstate 29 are now open.

Iowa 2 east of the interchange has been opened and access to services are now available.

Due to the flood damage, Iowa 2 west of 210th Avenue remains closed. Some of the mobility is expected to be restored by late August.

To stay up to date with road closures in Iowa, commuters should check the Iowa 511 mobile app.

In order to avoid this issue in the future, The Iowa Department of Transportation is looking into long-term solutions. Work on an overflow bridge and levee is expected to be done next spring.

