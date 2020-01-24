Hastings man killed in two semi crash on I-80

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi driver was killed after a two-semi crash in the median of Interstate 80 due to poor weather conditions.

Tanner Bramman, 25, of Hastings died at the scene.

LSO said he was driving one of the semis involved in the crash.

The call came in just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday just past the NW 56th Street bridge on I-80. That's just outside of Lincoln city limits.

Capt. Tom Brookhouser with LSO confirmed to 10/11 NOW the crash happened in the eastbound lanes on I-80, then spilled over into the median. He said a semi lost control and jackknifed. It was then struck by a second semi that also lost control and jackknifed. The driver of the first semi was killed, while the driver of the second semi was uninjured.

The Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Eastbound Interstate 80 was reopened several hours after the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the Seward County Sheriff's Office, as well as Southwest Rural Fire Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted LSO with handling the accident.