Popular dating apps share sensitive data with other companies, report says

A new report found some of the most popular dating apps are sharing personal information with other companies.

The report found several dating apps collect and share sensitive information including a user’s sexuality, religion and location.

The Norwegian Consumer Council, looked at 10 apps and found that OK Cupid, Tinder and others collectively shared consumer’s data with at least 135 companies.

“Data is the new oil. That’s where everybody’s making their money and we’re giving up so much,” Cathy Roberson, founder of Logistics Trends and Insights, said.

In a statement, The Match Group, which owns OK Cupid and Tinder, said it complies with privacy laws and shares only specific user data deemed necessary.

Cyber experts say it is impossible to determine where all that data really ends up and recommend you look very closely at any app’s privacy consent before you agree to the terms.

“Try to read the agreement as much as possible,” Roberson said.

Experts say until federal regulators take action, protecting your privacy is in your own hands.

“We need to start asking more questions,” Roberson said.

Roberson recommends finding out what information is being used, how it is being used and how is the company profiting from your information.

