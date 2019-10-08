Popular Omaha trail presenting multiple road hazards

A roadblock on a popular West Omaha trail is causing a hazard for runners and cyclists.

The recent heavy rains are playing havoc on one section of trail at Lake Zorinsky. Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench tells us it’s a collapsed culvert.

Kathy Damery was trying to enjoy a perfect fall day walking around the trail when she came across the culvert.

“It was shocking, a lot of people use this trail and I’m just surprised that it’s here,” said Damery.

The culvert is blocked by a plastic fence, but those who want to enjoy the trail have to jump over it.

According to Bench, the rain is what caused the culvert to collapse.

On the City Parks and Recreation website, it said that the hole was to be fixed on September 30. Tonight, the City’s message has changed.

Now, the website states that the hole will be fixed when weather permits. The City did not respond to why they were delayed.

Robert Wolfe was enjoying his fall day on his street strider.

“Yeah heavy rain over the weekend and it couldn’t help at all, It looks like the tube could be plugged up and the water found a different path,” said Wolfe.

More problems down the way, water is overflowing on the bike path near 168th Street.

Damery says there’s no warning and the curve is pretty sharp.

“I bike this trail as well, if I was coming around this corner and boom it’s all covered in water. It’s a scary situation if you didn’t know it was there,” said Damery.

So, until the water retreats, it’s another danger to keep an eye out for.

After our calls to the city, we learned that crews will begin working on repairs this week, they just got a notice to proceed from the Army Corps of Engineers.

