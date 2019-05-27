Popular Omaha restaurant closes

A popular Omaha staple is closing its doors after 66 years of service.

B& G Tasty Foods, most known for its popular loose meat sandwich, opened for the last time today.

For Molly Mullen and her mom, Barb Harris, it's tough.

"This is the place for people to grow up," said Mullen. "It's always been a part of our lives since I've been little. I loved to hear that mom and dad went here when I was my age. I felt I was continuing this legacy by coming here all the time."

As for her mom, she has been coming here since she was four-years-old. Back then you could order a shake, a burger, and friends for only 54 cents.

"It's funny because when we came here today it made me miss my mom and dad, some of my favorite memories are being in the car going to the drive-thru," said Harris.

Owner Eddie Morin worked here before buying the place in 2009.

"This has been a really important part of peoples lives. I've been coming here since I was born...We got customers who learn to read on our menu when they were little kids," said Morin.

Sadly, on top of employee wages, Eddie says rent is just too high to stay open.

"People are going to miss that because there aren't too many traditional counters and diners," said Mullen.

Mullen says the "loose meat sandwich" pretty much sealed the deal for her and her husband. George. For Harris, that was her favorite memory of B & G.

"We got gallons of loose meat sandwiches, and the buns and fries and we took it up there as a surprise for her," said Harris.

Mullen was up at the Rosebud Reservation where George was just a roommate at the time.

"Mom brought up B&Gs, not knowing he was going to move to Omaha and become my husband someday. Now we come here all the time," said Mullen.

Mullen also managed to snag a few auctioned items including two booths and a table.

"I was this close to getting to bring my kids here. They are going to eat at the table, they are going to eat at the booth," said Mullen.

Her future children will eat at the same table she did, as their grandparents and great-grandparents did before.