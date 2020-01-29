Popular Omaha Chinese restaurant hopes to reopen quickly after morning fire

A popular Omaha restaurant caught fire this morning, Three Happiness Express is located in a strip mall near 51st and Leavenworth.

Other business owners in the strip mall are praising the Omaha Fire Department for their quick response. They were concerned when they heard the restaurant was on fire.

It was about 6 a.m. when firefighters got the call.

“You’re connected to all these bays, we just worry about the water and the smoke damage that can be done but like he said we fared well, just basically had to air it out,” said Carmel Conway with CNC Surveying.

The other businesses in the strip mall came out OK, they had to clean up a little smoke and a little water.

But down at Three Happiness, there was much more work to do. Most of the damage was in the kitchen where the fire started. One of the owners tells us her husband was preparing for the day and fell asleep with water boiling on the stove. She got a call about 6:30 a.m. telling her the restaurant was on fire.

“It’s like crap that’s all, and everybody’s safe, nobody’s hurt, my husband was safe, everybody’s safe, that was the main thing, we can rebuild we can’t replace lives,” said Dao Sayavong with Three Happiness.

The other businesses in the strip mall are open and thankful for the quick response from Omaha Firefighters.

“They did a great job they saved a lot of people a lot of money,” said Conway.

Their thoughts are with their neighbors as they work to reopen.

The owners of Three Happiness plan to renovate their restaurant and reopen as soon as possible.

