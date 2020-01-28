Popular Metro bar allegedly serves cleaning fluid, poisoning 3

Two women and a bartender -- all rushed to a hospital after they say they drank a toxic cleaning chemical at a popular bar in the metro.

It happened at the Alamo Draft House in La Vista Tuesday. We've learned a liquor bottle was re-purposed to hold a cleaning chemical. Why it was behind the bar in the first place, we don't know.

Chris Baker is a radio host at KFAB, he was about to go on air when he took a call. His wife and her friend were served poison.

“It was sitting in the liquor bottle behind the bar and this unexperienced bartender just grabbed it and poured them a 4-count shot of highly concentrated toxic cleaning fluid,” said Baker.

The bottle was full of blue beer line cleaning fluid. It’s very toxic.

“It really is scary because what kind of idiot runs a place and does something like that,” said Baker.

6 News has contacted the Alamo, with no response.

Baker’s wife was released from the hospital and is doing OK.

“I’m sure someone will say it’s an accident, no, it’s stupid, it’s stupid,” said Baker.

Chris Baker took it to his radio show.

We have been told that employees gave the two women vouchers after they were poisoned.

