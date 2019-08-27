Popeyes runs out of new chicken sandwiches nationwide

Updated: Tue 4:26 PM, Aug 27, 2019

(WAFB/Gray News) - The fast-food chain, Popeyes, has run out of its new chicken sandwiches nationwide, according to a tweet from the company on Aug. 27.

Popeyes launched the menu item on Aug. 12 and it quickly sparked a fierce debate on social media as to whether the sandwich was better or worse than rival fast-food chain, Chick-Fil-A.

The Popeyes sandwich features the chain’s New Orleans-style fried chicken on a brioche bun paired with pickles. Two options were available: original and spicy.

However, in the tweet, Popeyes promises customers the sandwich will soon return “for good.”

