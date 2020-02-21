Pop-up vendor in Omaha has fresh strawberries but lacks permit

Omaha customers who love strawberries flocked to a sale earlier this week — not in a grocery store, but out of the back of a semi-trailer along 13th Street and I-80.

But questions have been raised about the vendor's lack of documentation.

For three hours, a vacant lot near the interstate was a fruitful location for strawberry sales. One buyer said it is cheaper than the grocery store.

The trailer’s logo says “Fruit Club.” The truck’s driver, John Groeneweg, said the company is located in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“They go to Florida and pick (the strawberries) up two days ago,” he said.

When asked whether they have a peddler permit, Groeneweg said he does not know what his company has.

The City of Omaha has no peddler permit for the fruit truck on record, and the Douglas County Health Department requires a $148 application fee for a food vendor permit.

City Supervisor of Food Safety Joe Gaube said the Fruit Club does not have a retail permit in Douglas County. The strawberries look clean, he said, but a permit is important for public health.

“Looks can be deceiving," Gaube said. "So the application will name where the food is coming from, and that it’s coming from a licensed FDA warehouse."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Fruit Club for failing to pay $367,000 to four sellers of produce purchased by the company.

Despite being fined by the USDA with an order not to operate in the produce business at least another year and a half, Fruit Club will have a truck loaded with strawberries in the metro at least three more times in the next month.

The Better Business Bureau wants more information about the company selling strawberries, while Fruit Club is not fielding calls.

“Not to say there’s anything wrong with the products but if there were, I mean we wouldn’t even be able to track anything down," said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of BBB Nebraska.

Omaha customers are not complaining. One said they have not had any problems as their strawberries have always been fresh and sweet.

While a number of customers look forward to the next sale of strawberries, inspectors will ask the sellers to produce permits.

Fruit Club has also gone by the name "Fresh Farms" and usually stops in town for three hours at a time. It advertises through Facebook and word-of-mouth.

While the USDA has been informed that Fruit Club appears to be selling produce despite sanctions, the agency would not comment on what could happen next.

An email sent to the company was not answered.