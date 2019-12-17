Poorly parked vehicle causes safety, health concerns for neighboring resident

The number one complaint called into the mayor’s hotline last month was about abandoned vehicles, 281 were reported in Omaha.

A life-saving device hangs around the neck of cancer patient Bob Van Deusen.

“It pumps chemo into you for two days,” said Bob.

Bob needs to visit the hospital several times a month.

During winter storms, he’s worried an oddly parked pickup will discourage snow plows from rounding the bend in his circle.

The vehicle has a flat tire and no license plates. It covers the public right-of-way and partially blocks the sidewalk. Bob claims that it has been this way for two months.

“The sand truck was here the other night and he comes up here and had to back out. Because he couldn’t make the swing here,” said Bob.

The pickup belongs to the next-door neighbor who wasn’t home but called back.

He says “I’m moving it I should have already moved it by now.”

He claims it’s only been parked this way for a few weeks and everybody around here parks that way.

Bob called the mayors hotline twice in a week and Six on Your Side contacted City Inspections. The abandoned vehicle complaint will be investigated.

“I just want to the vehicle towed away,” said Bob.

Bob just wants to breathe easier knowing there’s no obstacle between him and his treatments this winter.

An Omaha Police officer and city inspector have been working fulltime together on abandoned vehicle complaints. According to the mayor’s office in November four hundred were tagged across the city. About 120 got towed when the warning was ignored.

