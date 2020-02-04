Pontoon boat company closing Iowa plant; work going to Indiana

A pontoon boat company plans to close its Iowa plant and move production to an Indiana location.

The Messenger reports that about 45 employees will lose their jobs at the Misty Harbor plant in Fort Dodge.

Misty Harbor President Jeff Miller says the work done in Fort Dodge will be moved to the Bristol, Indiana, plant to “optimize operational efficiency and reduce logistic costs.” He says the Fort Dodge operations will wind down over the next two to three months. He didn't provide an exact closing date.

Misty Harbor was founded in Humboldt, Iowa, in 1989. It moved to Fort Dodge in 1993.