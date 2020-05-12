Polling places see less in-person voting Tuesday

The Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office says more people voted by mail-in for Tuesday’s primary election -- than total voters both in-person and by mail -- in the last primary election.

This after a push in recent weeks to get people to vote by mail to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As polling places opened -- the turnout was low.

Volunteers at Burke High School in Omaha say they usually have a line of voters waiting.

But Tuesday -- a much different scene.

This gymnasium was empty; something one volunteer of 20 years says he's never seen before.

Officials with the Douglas County Election Commission say the goal was to get people to vote by mail, something people seem to have listened to.

“It's next to nothing. We have had five voters so far,” said volunteer Gary Bussard.

New precautions were in place for those who did show up to the polls.

Poll workers had masks on hand for voters who did not bring one with them.

“We have masks, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, just about everything we could ask for, I guess,” Bussard said.

A sign of the times during Nebraska's primary election.

