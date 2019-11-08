Police trying to identify Best Buy burglars

Papillion Police are on the hunt for three suspects after a burglary at a Best Buy.

Surveillance photo of Best Buy burglars

First they need help in identifying them.

This all happened at the Best Buy near Highway 370 and 72nd Street.

Police say they knew what wanted: a cabinet full of smart phones.

The suspects wore hoodies to cover their identities. The alarm did trip but the suspects got in and out before officers arrived.

The total loss is in the thousands of dollars.

If you have any information call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402 592-STOP.