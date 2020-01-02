Police throughout Metro arrest hundreds for impaired driving during holiday campaign

Departments across the state set out over the holidays to crack down on impaired driving.

The Nebraska State Patrol removed 75 impaired drivers from the roads during the holiday season, according to a release. The enforcement ran from December 13th until January 1st.

“Every arrest for impaired driving is potentially a life-saving act,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers are constantly on the lookout for impaired drivers, but the best way to police drunk driving is for motorists to always drive sober.”

In addition to drunk driving, troopers issued 1,012 speeding violations, 79 driving under suspension, 47 no proof of insurance, 41 open containers, 24 minors in possession of alcohol, 29 no seat belt, and 7 improper child restraints, according to their release.

The Omaha Police Department’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began December 14th and concluded on January 1st. According to a release from the OPD, the annual campaign resulted in 111 drunk or drugged driving arrests.

The campaign also resulted in 17 minors in possession, 339 for operating during suspension, 35 reckless driving, 35 no seat belts, 55 open containers, 188 for possession of marijuana and drug equipment, 72 possessions of a controlled substance, and 521 speeding citations, according to their release.

