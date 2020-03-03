Police: sword-wielding Omaha woman attacks man

An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly attacking a man with a “samurai-like” sword, according to authorities.

Omaha Police reported the alleged victim walked into Immanuel Hospital at 10:44 p.m. after having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged victim told authorities he had been assaulted at home near 35th and Fort Streets. Police went to the home and found evidence of a cutting, they said.

The police report stated the man was “wrestling (horse playing) with his brother when another family member became upset” and attacked them with a sword.

The man suffered a 4-inch laceration to the hand requiring multiple stitches.

Fannie Smith, 34, was arrested without incident and booked into Douglas County Corrections for 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Her initial appearance in court has not been listed on Nebraska Courts as of Tuesday. The sword was seized as evidence.