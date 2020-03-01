Police surround Philippines mall after gunman takes hostages

Philippine police have surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after a gunman opened fire and took several people inside hostage.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters that approximately 30 people are being held by the gunman. He said the exact number of hostages is uncertain and is based on the size of the office.

The incident happened at the V-Mall in the San Juan area of the Philippine capital.

Associated Press journalists saw more than a dozen SWAT commandos entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance van.

