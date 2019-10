Omaha Police need help locating a fugitive, he’s wanted for Felony Domestic Violence charges.

He’s identified as Jamie Kennedy and the Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force says the 29-year-old rammed his car into the victim during an alleged assault.

Police say they want to locate him quickly before he could hurt others.

If you know where Kennedy is you’re asked to call 911 immediately. Tips leading to his arrest are worth a cash reward of up to $1,000.