Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Justin Messmore.

He is 6’1 tall and weighs 170 pounds. Messmore is 38-years-old, has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in Council Bluffs on June 25th, 2019 at 11:30 p.m.

He left his residence on foot and does not have his cell phone with him.

If located you are asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737.