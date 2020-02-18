Police seek thief who stole donations for former inmates at North Omaha church

Omaha Police are looking for a thief who ripped off an Omaha church Thursday.

A man suspected of stealing from Trinity Lutheran Church Feb. 13 was caught on the building's surveillance cameras. (Courtesy Trinity Lutheran Church)

The suspect walked into Trinity Lutheran Church and stole hundreds of dollars worth of items but left behind some pretty good clues.

Church officials say the intruder was in the building for about 30 minutes.

He walked in through an unlocked door while a meeting was going on inside the church and acted like he’d been to the church before.

All of the suspect’s actions were caught on the church’s security cameras. He propped open a door before stealing a television, DVD player and a projector used for Bible study.

But that’s not all.

He stole donation items meant for a college scholarship fund for former inmates.

The church will not be able to recover those items which would have raised money for the fundraiser - about $1,200 in all.

Carri Prusia, officer manager at the church, said she is hoping someday the thief will come back to the church looking for help through the scholarship fund he ripped off.

“It actually would make me happy because that means he’s going in the right direction. There was a time when the doors of the church were open for anyone who wanted to come inside,” Prusia said. “That’s the way it was. Churches were always open, you could go in and just pray and it's not that way anymore.”

Officials at the church say they put pictures and surveillance recordings of the incident on social media Friday evening.

It has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

Omaha Police have “a good idea” of who they are searching for.