UPDATE: Police seek assistance locating two suspects in truck theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- Omaha Police investigators are in need of assistance locating two females in the photos below.
They are involved in the theft of a 2004 white Dodge pickup truck. The truck also contained about $9,600 of tools, according to a release.
The vehicle was located near 131st and Leavenworth streets, according to police. The females still need to be located.
The truck was stolen Thursday morning from a Kwik Shop near 103rd and Fort streets.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Police.