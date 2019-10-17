UPDATE: Police seek assistance locating two suspects in truck theft

Omaha Police investigators are in need of assistance locating two females in the photos below.

They are involved in the theft of a 2004 white Dodge pickup truck. The truck also contained about $9,600 of tools, according to a release.

The vehicle was located near 131st and Leavenworth streets, according to police. The females still need to be located.

The truck was stolen Thursday morning from a Kwik Shop near 103rd and Fort streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Police.