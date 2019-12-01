Police seek armed bandit and accomplice after Sunday holdup

Police are looking for an armed robber and the person he left the scene with after a holdup Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Bucky's near 84th and Frederick shortly before 5:30 a.m.

An employee told them that a man wearing black clothing and a camouflage mask came in, showed a handgun and demanded money.

The bandit took the cash, walked out of the store and hiked away with another suspect - a wallflower accomplice who had been waiting outside the store.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.