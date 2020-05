Update: Delores Hernandez was found near the Sleep-Inn on Abbott Drive. She is safe.

Previous story:

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate 82-year-old Delores Hernandez.

Hernandez wandered away from the area of 19th and Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Monday night.

She is described as a Hispanic female and was wearing a red quilted jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and carrying a yellow umbrella.

If seen, please dial 911, OPD said.