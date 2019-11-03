Five juveniles in custody after police chase

Omaha Police took five juveniles into custody after a vehicle chase and foot pursuit around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The chase came to an end after several minutes near 70th Avenue and Military.

The suspect vehicle ran stop signs during the course of the chase before a number of people got out of the vehicle and ran.

Two were quickly taken into custody. Another was apprehended near 67th and Pratt several minutes later. Two more arrests then followed.

The initial reason for the pursuit was not immediately clear.