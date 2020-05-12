Police search for suspects after two hurt in home invasion and shooting

Omaha Police raced to S 30th and Bancroft Streets just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a home invasion and shooting, according to investigators.

Officers told 6 News two men stormed inside a home and demanded money. One man was shot and the other jumped through a closed window to escape. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are now searching for two white males in their 30's. Both are described as 5'8".

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

