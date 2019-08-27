Police search for Grinch who burned down 'Santa's Workshop'

Police in a Michigan town are searching for a grinch after the building used for “Santa’s Workshop” completely burned to the ground over the weekend.

"There was pretty much nothing left of it, a total loss and basically because of the extent of the fire with nothing being left to it, any evidence that may have been in there is also lost,” said Ishpeming Police Chief Steve Snowaert.

Police suspect that fire was an act of arson and not necessarily accidental.

"We believe it was intentionally set, but it could have been accidentally set, too, but we don't know that,” said Chief Snowaert.

“Santa's Workshop” is part of the town’s holiday celebration, including a parade, tree lighting ceremony, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Santa’s Workshop structure was being stored behind a building until its use during the Christmas season.

Officials are asking the community for help in finding those involved, which resulted in at least $11,000 worth of damages.

A city-owned truck near the structure was also vandalized. A cinder block was thrown through the window.

This is the second time that volunteers will have to rebuilt Santa's Workshop after the original was destroyed by a storm back in 2017. However, the community is determined to rebuild again.

"Ishpeming is resilient,” Snowaert said. “Residents of the city, community leaders and business owners, it was all volunteers before and all volunteer money that built it in the first place, so it will be rebuilt and we hope that we will find the people that are responsible.”

Brett Antilla organized volunteers to rebuild the structure the first time it was destroyed in 2017 and is already sure he will be rebuilding again.

"There is a GoFundMe page set up for Santa’s Workshop for people to help fund, if they like,” Antilla said.

Antilla is grateful for the community support and is thankful for those who are donating.

“It's been kind of overwhelming the amount of people contacting me, said 'hey, we are willing to help, what do you need?'” Antilla said.

He hopes to start working on the new structure within the next couple of weeks in order to be ready by this Christmas season.

"It's going to be bigger and better than what it was, so actually almost excited to get going on it again,” said Antilla.

